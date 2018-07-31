FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 12:25 PM / in 2 hours

Mexico's Carlos Slim says best wall for Mexico and U.S. is investment, opportunities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim said on Tuesday that the best wall between Mexico and the United States was investment and job opportunities, referring to the U.S. President Donald Trump’s promise to build a border fence between the two countries.

Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim looks on during a news conference in Mexico City, Mexico, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

“The best wall is investment and creating opportunities in Mexico,” Slim said during an strategy conference for the Spanish builder FCC (FCC.MC), of which he is the main shareholder, in Madrid.

Slim also noted that the United States and Central American countries need to make deals on investment and not just for trade.

Reporting by Isla Binnie; Writing by Paul Day

