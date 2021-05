FILE PHOTO: An Aeromexico airplane is pictured on the airstrip at Benito Juarez international airport in Mexico City, Mexico April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Shares of Mexican airline Aeromexico fell nearly 10% on Tuesday afternoon after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)downgraded Mexico’s aviation safety rating.

Shares of Mexican airport operators ASUR, GAP and OMA also declined after the downgrade.