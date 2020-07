Mexico's Public Security Minister Genaro Garcia Luna attends a meeting with the Human Rights commission at the Senate in Mexico City November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo (MEXICO - Tags: POLITICS HEADSHOT)

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican former Security Minister Genaro Garcia Luna has been charged with “engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise” at a court in New York, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement on Thursday.

Two former law enforcement officials who worked underneath Garcia Luna were also each charged with three counts of cocaine trafficking conspiracy.