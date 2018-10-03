FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 3, 2018 / 5:09 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Mexico's Lopez Obrador discusses development with Trump

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he and U.S. President Donald Trump had in a phone call discussed boosting economic development in Mexico and Central America in order to stem migratory pressures.

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador waves to supporters during a rally as part of a tour to thank supporters for his victory in the July 1 election, in Mexico City, Mexico September 29, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

The two arranged the call after Mexico, the United States and Canada agreed a new trilateral trade deal late on Sunday. Speaking at Mexico City airport, Lopez Obrador said the development plan also included potential investment from Canada.

Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Dave Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.