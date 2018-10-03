Mexico's Lopez Obrador discusses development with Trump

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he and U.S. President Donald Trump had in a phone call discussed boosting economic development in Mexico and Central America in order to stem migratory pressures.
The two arranged the call after Mexico, the United States and Canada agreed a new trilateral trade deal late on Sunday. Speaking at Mexico City airport, Lopez Obrador said the development plan also included potential investment from Canada.
Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Dave Graham