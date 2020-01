FILE PHOTO: U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks during the Wall Street Journal CEO Council, in Washington, U.S., December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr will visit Mexico next week, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

Ebrard was speaking at a meeting of diplomats in Mexico City.