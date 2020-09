FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador delivers his second state of the union address at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday described a U.S. government report on countries that produce illicit drugs, including Mexico, as “opinion.”

“It is an opinion, basically,” Lopez Obrador told his regular news conference. “It has good things, and other things that we don’t accept.” He added he would not seek confrontation over the matter.