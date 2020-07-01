World News
July 1, 2020 / 1:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

Mexican president invited to Washington July 8-9 - minister

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his delegation have received an invitation from the U.S. government to visit Washington on July 8-9, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Twitter on Tuesday.

“I can confirm that we have received an invitation from the U.S. government for an official work visit on July 8 and 9,” said Ebrard, who is scheduled to accompany Lopez Obrador on his planned trip to meet U.S. President Donald Trump next month.

Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

