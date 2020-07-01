Mexican president invited to Washington July 8-9 - minister

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his delegation have received an invitation from the U.S. government to visit Washington on July 8-9, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Twitter on Tuesday.

“I can confirm that we have received an invitation from the U.S. government for an official work visit on July 8 and 9,” said Ebrard, who is scheduled to accompany Lopez Obrador on his planned trip to meet U.S. President Donald Trump next month.