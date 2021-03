FILE PHOTO: Asylum-seeking mothers from Guatemala carry their children after they crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 17, 2021. Mayra, 17, is seen carrying her 13-month-old son Marvin (L) and Maria is seen carrying her 14-month-old son Brando (R). REUTERS/Adrees Latif

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican officials and their U.S. counterparts discussed cooperation on orderly and safe migration in the region during meetings in Mexico on Tuesday, the country’s foreign ministry said on Twitter.

The officials discussed mechanisms to protect migrant rights, especially those of children, the ministry added.