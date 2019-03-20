Mexico, U.S. discuss $10 billion for regional development: Lopez Obrador

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference to announce a plan to strengthen finances of state oil firm Pemex, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Mexican government is seeking a bilateral deal with the United States that includes a $10 billion development plan for Mexico and Central America aimed at addressing immigration, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.

Lopez Obrador said the potential agreement was discussed during a Tuesday night meeting with Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser. The focus would be on generating employment so more would-be migrants could find work at home.

Citing what he described as a good meeting with the U.S. envoy, the Mexican president touted “cooperation for development” and suggested that he believes both governments could sign such an agreement, though he did not offer a date.

“The bilateral agreement (would) guarantee investment in Central America and this country on the order of $10 billion so that there is employment, jobs and that migration is optional,” he said.