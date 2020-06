FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures during a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he was still weighing up the possibility of a meeting with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, but that the coronavirus pandemic meant they might have to talk by phone instead.

In April, Lopez Obrador said he was considering holding his first in-person encounter with Trump in June or July.