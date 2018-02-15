Trump, Pena Nieto meeting planned for next few weeks: Mexican foreign ministry

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Mexico’s Enrique Pena Nieto is being planned for sometime during the next few weeks, Mexico’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray attended meetings with senior U.S. officials at the White House on Wednesday, and following the sessions the two sides agreed to plan for the summit between the two leaders, the statement added.

Issues including trade, security, energy and migration were discussed by the officials so that Trump and Pena Nieto can “revise the progress of their teams and address pending issues” in the bilateral relationship once a final meeting date is set.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the planned meeting.