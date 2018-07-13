FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 7:12 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Mexico's Pena Nieto urges U.S. to reunite separated migrant families

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto asked a high-level U.S. delegation on Friday to quickly reunite separated migrant families and warned of “hatred and racism” after an attack on a 92-year old Mexican man in California.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto holds a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. top officials at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, in this handout photograph released to Reuters by the Mexico Presidency on July 13, 2018. Mexico Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

Pena Nieto said in a statement that the U.S. delegation, which is being led by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, agreed to constructively move forward the talks to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Reporting by Mexico City newsroom; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

