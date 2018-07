MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - On his first visit to Mexico as the top U.S. diplomat, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday he “respectfully reinforced” the need to address border security between the two neighbors while acknowledging that America drove demand for illicit drugs.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives to deliver a joint statement with and Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray in Mexico City, Mexico July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso