MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s government said on Wednesday it has set a sugar export quota to the United States of 750,876.9 tonnes for the cycle that runs from Oct. 1, 2018 to Sept. 30, 2019.

A worker poses for a photo in front of sacks filled with sugar in Morelos state, Mexico, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Mexico is the top foreign sugar supplier to the United States, a coveted 12 million-ton market where the U.S. government doles out export quotas to about 40 sugar-producing countries each year.