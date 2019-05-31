Japan finmin: No comment on Trump's new tariff plan on Mexico

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso attends the G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting in Tokyo, Japan January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso on Friday declined to comment on U.S. President Donald Trump’s remark that the United States would impose new tariffs on all imports from Mexico unless illegal immigration from the country was stopped.

“I won’t comment on other countries’ policy,” Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting when asked about Trump’s remark.

Aso also said he had no plans to discuss the U.S. currency report with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the G20 finance leaders’ meeting in Fukuoka next week.

Washington put Japan, China and several other countries on a monitoring list in its currency report out earlier this week.