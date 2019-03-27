Mexico, U.S. officials discuss tomato trade dispute: economic minister

FILE PHOTO: Graciela Marquez, picked by Mexico's President-Elect Lopez Obrador as Economy Minister, takes part in a news conference in Mexico City, Mexico October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Graciela Marquez said on Wednesday she had spoken with U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross about the U.S.-Mexico trade relationship.

“Among other issues, I asked for his support in finding a solution for the tomato suspension agreement,” the Mexican official wrote in a post on Twitter.

The U.S. Commerce Department said in early February that the United States would resume an anti-dumping investigation into Mexican tomatoes, withdrawing from a 2013 managed trade deal that U.S. growers and lawmakers say has failed.

At the time, Commerce said it was giving the required 90-day notice before terminating the six-year-old agreement not to pursue anti-dumping cases against fresh tomato imports from Mexico.