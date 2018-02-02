FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 7:03 PM / in 2 hours

Mexico says would never support a violent solution to Venezuela crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s foreign minister said on Friday that Mexico would never support a violent solution to the crisis in Venezuela, whether internal or external, a day after U.S Secretary of State Rex Tillerson raised the prospect of a military uprising.

Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray made the comments in a news conference with Tillerson and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland in Mexico City.

Tillerson said on Friday that he wanted to see a free, fair election in Venezuela and a return to the constitution. He added that Mexico should pay attention to Russian intervention in elections around the world ahead of its July presidential election.

