Mexico says Venezuela must find peaceful way out of crisis

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Venezuelans must find a peaceful solution to the democratic crisis facing their country, Mexico’s Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Friday, a day after U.S Secretary of State Rex Tillerson raised the prospect of a military uprising.

Videgaray, who said Mexico would use all available diplomatic means to address the situation in Venezuela, spoke after meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Canada’s Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland in Mexico City.

Tillerson said on Thursday that the Venezuelan military could decide to oust President Nicolas Maduro, but said he did not know whether that would happen.