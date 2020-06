Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a news conference in Mexico City, Mexico June 24, 2020. Mexico's Presidency/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday said his chief of staff as well as the Mexican ministers for the economy and foreign affairs will join him on his upcoming visit to Washington to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump.