June 3, 2018 / 8:36 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Mexico's foreign minister to visit Washington for OAS meetings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray will travel to Washington for the Organization of American States’ assembly on Monday and Tuesday, and plans to hold bilateral meetings there with counterparts from other countries, the ministry said on Sunday.

Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray delivers a joint message with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono in Mexico City, Mexico May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

It did not specify with whom Videgaray would be holding bilateral meetings.

Last week, the United States imposed import tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum from Mexico, Canada and the European Union after temporary exemptions expired.

Mexico, which has been renegotiating the NAFTA trade agreement with the United States and Canada, hit back fast on the tariffs and targeted products from congressional districts that President Donald Trump’s Republican Party is fighting to retain in November elections.

Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
