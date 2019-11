FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his daily news conference in Oaxaca, Mexico October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he would not take sides in a dispute between El Salvador and Venezuela after the two countries expelled each others’ diplomats at the weekend.

“We’re not going to make a statement in favor of either one because they are both sister nations and governments that we respect,” Lopez Obrador told a regular morning news conference.