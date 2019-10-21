Mexico will arrest kingpin's son provided public not at risk-president

FILE PHOTO: Cartel gunmen are seen outside during clashes with federal forces following the detention of Ovidio Guzman, son of drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Jesus Bustamante/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday his government will arrest Ovidio Guzman, a son of jailed drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, provided there is an arrest warrant and that the public is not put at risk.

The younger Guzman was briefly detained last week in the northwestern city of Culiacan, but released after officials realized they were outmatched in gun battles with drug gangs that broke out across the city.