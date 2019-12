FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard speaks during the daily news conference at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - If the United States designates Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups, it would hamper cooperation between the two countries, Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

Ebrard was speaking in the Mexican Senate a few days after U.S. President Donald Trump said he planned to have Mexico’s cartels classified as terrorist organizations.