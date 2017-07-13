FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Eleven found dead inside home in Mexico's Hidalgo state
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 13, 2017 / 2:43 PM / a month ago

Eleven found dead inside home in Mexico's Hidalgo state

Forensic investigators work outside of a house where eleven people were found dead at Villa de los Milagros residential park, in the city of Tizayuca in Mexican state of Hidalgo, Mexico, July 13, 2017.Edgard Garrido

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Eleven people were found dead in a home in the city of Tizayuca in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo, state authorities said in a statement on Thursday.

Slideshow (5 Images)

The circumstances surrounding the deaths were unclear and authorities said they were investigating. The people had been murdered, and they were from the state of Mexico, according to a source at the state attorney general's office who was not authorized to speak to the media.

More than 100,000 people have died in drug-related violence since 2007, when former President Felipe Calderon sent in the military to battle the cartels, and at least 30,000 people are missing.

Reporting by Anthony Esposito & Liz Diaz; Editing by Marguerita Choy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.