FILE PHOTO - A cordon set up by the office of Mexico's Attorney General is seen at the crime scene where family members of U.S.-Mexican Mormon origin were killed near La Mora, Sonora, Mexico January 11, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Homicides in Mexico rose to a record, increasing by 1% to 29,401 cases in 2019, the first full year of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s presidency, according to data published by the security ministry on Monday.

Lopez Obrador assumed the presidency in December 2018 pledging to pacify the country with a less confrontational approach to security, but violence has continued rising.