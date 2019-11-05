Mexico president to speak with Trump after deadly ambush of Mormons

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico August 30, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would speak on Tuesday with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump after officials said an ambush on a Mormon family living in northern Mexico left nine people dead, including three women and six minors.

Lopez Obrador said he would speak with Trump about possible cooperation on security, provided Mexico’s sovereignty were upheld. However, he noted he did not believe that foreign intervention would be necessary to deal with such cases.