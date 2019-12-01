Mexico will not accept intervention from abroad, president says

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday his government will deliver justice to the victims of organized crime and repeated that the country would not accept any intervention from abroad.

Referring to recent outbreaks of gang violence that have fed concern that the United States could try to intervene in Mexico, Lopez Obrador thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for his support and said his government would handle the country’s security challenges.