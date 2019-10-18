Mexican security forces free El Chapo's son to protect lives: minister

Cartel gunmen are seen outside during clashes with federal forces following the detention of Ovidio Guzman, son of drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Jesus Bustamante

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican security forces have released captured drug lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman’s son from a house where they briefly apprehended him on Thursday, Security Minister Alfonso Durazo told Reuters, saying the decision was taken to protect lives.

Durazo’s comments followed an earlier statement that did not fully clarify whether the accused drug trafficker, Ovidio Guzman, was still in custody, following hours of intense gunbattles in the northern city of Culiacan.