MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he spoke with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump and thanked him for his willingness to help after nine Mexican-Americans died in an ambush in northern Mexico.

He said he also told Trump that the Mexican government would ensure justice was done.