Lopez Obrador, Trump call marks 'before' and 'after' in illegal arms trafficking: Mexico foreign minister

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s foreign minister said on Monday that a call between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Mexican counterpart following gang shootouts in the city of Culiacan would mark a turning point on illegal arms trafficking to Mexico.

“There will be a ‘before’ and ‘after’ following the call on Saturday between Presidents (Andres Manuel) Lopez Obrador and Trump,” Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Twitter. He added that a meeting on Monday between Security Minister Alfonso Durazo and U.S. Ambassador Christopher Landau had concluded, without providing details.

Gang members used heavy assault rifles in a breakout of violence last week in the northwestern city of Culiacan after officials briefly detained Ovidio Guzman, a son of jailed drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. He was released once officials realized they were outmatched.