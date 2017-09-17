Clash between military and suspected gang leaves nine dead in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Mexican military fought back against an armed attack in the violent southwestern state of Guerrero on Saturday night, leaving eight suspected gang members and one soldier dead, authorities said on Sunday.

At around 11 p.m., troops were making their rounds in the city of Teloloapan, about 155 miles (250 km) from Mexico City, when they came under gunfire from suspected gang members dressed in fake military uniforms, Roberto Álvarez Heredia, a spokesman for the Guerrero Coordinating Group, said in a statement.

The military secured two vans painted in camouflage, weapons and uniforms, authorities said.

A soldier was wounded in the confrontation and died afterward from his injuries.

The public prosecutor’s office in Guerrero, home to the resort city of Acapulco on Mexico’s Pacific coast, has begun an investigation into the attack, authorities said.

Violence has spiked in Guerrero over the past decade as a growing number of criminal gangs vie for control of crops of opium poppies and for drug-trafficking routes.