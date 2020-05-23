World News
May 23, 2020

Eight inmates killed in Mexico prison fight

Jose Luis Osorio

PUENTE GRANDE, Mexico (Reuters) - A violent clash at a prison in Mexico’s central state of Jalisco on Friday left eight inmates dead and another eight prisoners hospitalized with injuries, state security officials said.

During the incident at a jail in the Puente Grande complex, three people were killed by firearms and four others died from beatings, Jalisco’s prosecutor Gerardo Octavio Solis said in a press conference.

Authorities later confirmed another death, after nine people were initially hospitalized. They said the fight broke out as inmates participated in a sports activity.

Officials said jail staff never lost control of the facility or were threatened, and that they recovered two firearms and a homemade explosive device.

Five people were detained for having a possible role in the confrontation. As part of the investigation, authorities said they will probe whether any public officials were involved.

Reporting by Jose Luis Osorio; Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

