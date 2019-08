FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that the government is not holding talks with organized crime gangs, a day after his interior minister said she was meeting with self-described self-defense groups in states hard hit by violence.