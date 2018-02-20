Missing Mexico City journalist found safe and sound

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico City’s attorney general’s office announced on Tuesday that it has located a journalist who had been missing since Friday, saying he was in good health.

The attorney general’s office had opened an investigation into the whereabouts of Mario Antonio Cañas, a 40-year-old radio journalist with Radio Formula, after he went missing a few hours after leaving his house in downtown Mexico City on Friday.

“Police have established that the media worker is at his home and there are no signs that he has been the victim of any crime,” the office said in a statement.

Authorities will interview Cañas later in the day to try to determine what happened.

The safety of media workers is a touchy subject in Mexico, which advocacy group Reporters Without Borders has singled out as the most dangerous country in the Western Hemisphere for journalists.

Since 2000, at least 114 journalists have been killed in Mexico, with 41 deaths since Enrique Pena Nieto became president in December 2012, according to advocacy group Article 19.