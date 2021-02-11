Volaris says engine deal with Pratt & Whitney worth $4.9 billion

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Pratt & Whitney’s agreement with Volaris to provide the Mexican airline with engines and their maintenance for 80 new Airbus A320neo aircraft is worth around $4.9 billion, Volaris Chief Executive Officer Enrique Beltranena said on Thursday.

After factoring in the time the company had the aircraft, the deal with Pratt & Whitney would run through to at least 2040, Beltranena said in an interview with Reuters.

“Together with this maintenance agreement, it’s somewhere around 4.9 billion dollars,” Beltranena said.

Volaris will take delivery of the A320neo planes from 2023-2027, a purchase it first announced in late 2017, he noted.