FILE PHOTO: The logo of Volkswagen is seen in front of its plant, in Bratislava, Slovakia, July 4, 2019. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa/File Photo

PUEBLA, Mexico (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen will begin producing the Tarek sport utility vehicle (SUV) at its plant in the Mexican state of Puebla in 2020 and sales will start by the end of 2021, Steffen Reiche, the chief executive of Volkswagen de Mexico said on Wednesday.