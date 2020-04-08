Volkswagen Mexico says employee died in potential case of COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: Workers walk outside the Volkswagen (VW) plant as the company will temporarily close its factories in Mexico amid growing worries over the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Puebla, Mexico, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Imelda Medina/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Volkswagen Mexico issued a statement saying one of its employees in the country had died in a potential case of coronavirus.

“Up until now, the company can neither confirm nor rule out if the cause of his death is related to COVID-19 because we have not been informed,” the German automaker said on Saturday.

After being notified on March 26 that the worker had been hospitalized, the company sent some workers home that day, according to its statement.

The worker, identified as Angel Ignacio M., died Friday. Some of his “loved ones” have also been hospitalized with respiratory complications, the company added.