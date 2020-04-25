Business News
April 25, 2020 / 12:32 AM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Volkswagen pushes back possible restart of operations in Mexico

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen Tiguan cars are pictured in a production line at company's assembly plant in Puebla, Mexico, July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - German automaker Volkswagen will extend until at least May 18 a suspension on operations at its Puebla production plant in Mexico due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The company’s Silao plant in Mexico is also temporarily down, and the company said it has not yet determined when it might resume operations.

The eventual re-start at both plants will be “gradual and under strict hygiene measures,” the statement added.

Volkswagen is among manufacturers worldwide who are responding to a steep fall in demand, as well as supply chain challenges following public health measures adopted by governments to rein in the pandemic.

Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below