FILE PHOTO: Shoppers are seen in front of a Wal-Mart store in Mexico City, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Walmart de Mexico, Mexico’s largest retailer, said on Thursday that it plans to spend 22.2 billion pesos ($1.08 billion) on capital expenditure this year.

($1 = 20.4710 Mexican pesos)