FILE PHOTO: Men walk past the logo of Walmart outside a store in Monterrey, Mexico February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Wal-Mart de Mexico said on Thursday that sales at stores open for more than a year in Mexico rose by 5.9 percent in November compared to the same month last year.

Walmex, as the company is known, said that total sales in Mexico rose by 7.0 percent during the month compared to the same month last year.