MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico (WALMEX.MX), said on Wednesday that same-store sales in Mexico rose in May by 7.2 percent.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Walmart is pictured at one of their stores in Monterrey, Mexico March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

The figure reflects sales at stores that have been open for at least a year.

The retailer, commonly known as Walmex, said its total sales in Mexico were up 8.6 percent in May over the same month last year.