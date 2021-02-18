Shares of Walmart's Mexico unit dip after company posts 12.2% rise in fourth quarter net profit

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Shares of Walmart’s Mexico unit fell more than 2.5% on Thursday after the company reported a fourth quarter net profit of 12.6 billion pesos ($632 million).
Walmart de Mexico, the biggest retailer in Mexico, said net profit rose 12.2% from the year-earlier period.
The retailer brought in revenue of 196 billion pesos, a 5.5% jump over the same quarter a year earlier.
($1 = 19.95 Mexican pesos as of end-December)
Reporting by Toe Norres and Abraham Gonzales; Writing by Drazen Jorgic
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.