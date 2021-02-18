Shares of Walmart's Mexico unit dip after company posts 12.2% rise in fourth quarter net profit

FILE PHOTO: Men walk past the logo of Walmart outside a store in Monterrey, Mexico February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Shares of Walmart’s Mexico unit fell more than 2.5% on Thursday after the company reported a fourth quarter net profit of 12.6 billion pesos ($632 million).

Walmart de Mexico, the biggest retailer in Mexico, said net profit rose 12.2% from the year-earlier period.

The retailer brought in revenue of 196 billion pesos, a 5.5% jump over the same quarter a year earlier.

($1 = 19.95 Mexican pesos as of end-December)