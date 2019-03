FILE PHOTO: Aircraft flies over a Wal-Mart billboard in Mexico City March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said that its same-store sales rose 5.4 percent in February, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Part of U.S.-based Walmart, Walmex said total sales in February, including its stores in Central America, totaled 45.9 billion pesos, up by 5.5 percent compared to the same month last year.