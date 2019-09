FILE PHOTO: Two people walk outside a Wal-Mart store in Mexico City January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Walmart de Mexico, Mexico’s biggest retailer, said on Thursday that sales at stores open for more than a year in Mexico rose 6.1% in August compared to the same month last year.

Walmex (WALMEX.MX), as the company is known, said total sales in Mexico increased 7.4% in August.