Walmart de Mexico's Nov same-store sales mark best month in 2019

FILE PHOTO: Men walk past the logo of Walmart outside a store in Monterrey, Mexico February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Walmart de Mexico, the country’s biggest retailer, said on Thursday that sales at stores in Mexico open for more than a year rose 6.9% in November, compared with the same month last year, the biggest monthly increase in 2019.

Walmex (WALMEX.MX), as the company is known, said total sales in Mexico increased 8.4% in November, while the retailer’s overall sales including from its Central American stores reached nearly $61 billion pesos ($3.15 billion) for the month.

Sales growth at all of its stores also hit a monthly high for the year at 8.4%, the company said in a statement.

The company’s Central American stores saw total sales growth in November of 7.8%.

In both Mexico and Central America, Walmart opened 28 new locations during the month.

