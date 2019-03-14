Walmart Mexico and union agree on wage hikes, avert strike

FILE PHOTO: Two people walk outside a Wal-Mart store in Mexico City January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Walmart de Mexico, Mexico’s biggest retailer, has reached a deal with a union to raise worker salaries, both groups said on Thursday, heading off the possibility of a strike at the end of the month.

The company said in a statement that it struck the agreement on Wednesday with the Revolutionary Confederation of Laborers and Farmworkers (CROC), offering its workers an average annual salary increase of 5.5 percent. CROC confirmed the deal in a separate statement.

The agreement will also give workers an annual bonus tied to store performance, Walmart and CROC said.

The union previously said it was seeking a 20-percent salary hike over 2018 wage levels for the 8,000 workers it represents. Mexico raised the daily minimum wage in January by 16 percent under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has vowed to fight poverty and deep-seated inequality.

Walmart Mexico said in a call with analysts on Tuesday that the CROC union represents only 6,500 workers who had agreed to participate in a potential strike. The retailer employs more than 234,000 people across Mexico and Central America.

The company’s shares fell 2.58 percent on Thursday, in line with losses across Mexico’s benchmark S&P/BMV IPC stock exchange.