FILE PHOTO: Two people walk outside a Wal-Mart store in Mexico City January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Walmart de Mexico, Mexico’s biggest retailer, said on Thursday that it has reached a deal with union CROC and that the group has given up plans to go on strike later this month.

The company said in a statement that the deal offers workers an average annual salary increase of 5.5 percent.