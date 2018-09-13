Walmart to buy Cornershop delivery service for Mexico unit Walmex

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s biggest retailer Walmart de Mexico said on Thursday that its parent company Walmart Inc reached a deal to buy Latin American food delivery service Cornershop Inc for $225 million.

The company, known as Walmex, also said its parent plans to immediately or soon sell Cornershop’s Mexico operations to Walmex. Cornershop also operates in Chile.

“The Cornershop acquisition marks a big step towards achieving our objective of becoming the best omni-channel retailer in Mexico,” Walmex’s Chief Executive Guilherme Loureiro said in a statement filed with the Mexican stock exchange.

Cornershop currently offers deliveries for several formats of Walmex stores, along with various other groceries and specialty food markets. The service will remain an “open platform” making deliveries for a “variety of retailers,” Walmex said.

Walmex will hold a call on the deal, expected to close before the end of the year, with investors at 0930 ET.