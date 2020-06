FILE PHOTO: Walmart signs are displayed inside a Walmart store in Mexico City, Mexico March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Mexican unit of U.S. retailer Walmart said on Wednesday a shareholder meeting would discuss the absorption of two internal units, Holding de Restaurantes y Servicios and Tiendas Wal-Mart.

In a filing to the Mexican stock exchange, Walmart de Mexico (WALMEX.MX) said the operation would be part of corporate restructuring and would not involve any third parties.