MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Walmart de Mexico said on Tuesday that sales at stores open more than a year in Mexico rose 6.1 percent in April compared to the same month last year.

The retailer, which is the largest in Mexico, said total sales in the country rose 7.1 percent in April.